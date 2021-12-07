Azerbaijan confirms 1,530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,864 recoveries

|
By Trend
Azerbaijan has detected 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 1,864 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 598,503 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 567,385 of them have recovered, and 8,004 people have died. Currently, 23,114 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Some 35,926 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 7.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,572 citizens, the second dose – 4,617 citizens and the booster dose – 26,737 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 10,739,068 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,103,256 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,597,903 people - the second dose and 1,037,909 people booster dose.