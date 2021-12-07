Azerbaijan talks impact of border restrictions on tourism due to COVID-19

By Trend

Closed land borders [due to COVID-19 pandemic] affect tourism, but opening them completely is also risky, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Dec. 7.

Naghiyev emphasized that this issue depends not only on Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has opened borders with more than 60 countries. The problem is that the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in other countries, and restrictions have been imposed on entry and exit from these countries," the CEO said.

According to him, based on existing reasons, the state is studying possible risks.

“We would like to see more tourists come to the country, but we should not forget about the risks that can be faced. For example, Georgia currently has a high incidence of coronavirus, and if we open land borders with the country, then we can expose ourselves to risks," Nagiyev noted, adding that Azerbaijan considers the protection of its citizens as the priority.