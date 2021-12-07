Azerbaijan donates COVID-19 vaccines to African countries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has donated 100,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 to African countries within the Organization of Turkic States.

In total, the Organization of Turkic States has donated 611,200 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Burkina Faso and Togo.

Some 400,000 doses of Sinovac were delivered to Burkina Faso and 211,200 doses of Sinopharm to Togo by a military cargo plane on December 6.

The vaccines were donated by Azerbaijan, Turkey (200,000 doses of Sinovac), Uzbekistan (100,000 doses of Sinovac) and Hungary (211,200 doses of Sinopharm).

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus at a global level.

The country voluntarily made financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. In addition, Azerbaijan provided direct financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19 and donated more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine to four countries free of charge.

Moreover, within the framework of the fight against COVID-19, Azerbaijan was the first country to implement a project such as REACT-C19. The project, implemented as part of measures to combat COVID-19 and aimed to increase basic skills in hospitals, lasted for three months.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

So far, Azerbaijan has spent AZN 433 million ($254.7M) for vaccination against coronavirus.