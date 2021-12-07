Azerbaijan to consider joining int'l documents on intellectual property protection

By Trend

Azerbaijani MPs will discuss the issue of the country’s joining two more international documents at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building on Dec. 6, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues of joining the agreement "On cooperation in the field of legal security and protection of intellectual property and creation of an Interstate Council on legal security and protection of intellectual property" and the Protocol "On amendments to the agreement "On cooperation in the field of legal security and protection of intellectual property and the creation of the interstate council on legal security and protection of intellectual property" dated November 19, 2010".

Another issue on the agenda concerns the abolition of the law of Azerbaijan "On approval of the agreement on cooperation for suppressing offenses in the field of intellectual property via special conclusion".