Azerbaijan shares data on number of people covered by Act of Amnesty so far

06 December 2021 [17:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The act of amnesty covered 3,676 convicts in connection with November 8 - Victory Day in Azerbaijan, Elnur Musayev, head of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on the fulfillment of the decision on the announcement of an act of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day by the prosecution structures, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

Musayev stressed that the act of amnesty was applied in 1,509 prisons.

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill declaring an amnesty due to Victory Day on November 5. The decision entered into force from the date of its adoption.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

