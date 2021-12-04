Azerbaijan confirms 1,406 more COVID-19 cases, 1,787 recoveries

|
By Trend
Azerbaijan has detected 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 1,787 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 594,994 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 562,786 of them have recovered, and 7,947 people have died. Currently, 24,261 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Some 35,832 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,889 citizens, the second one to 5,346 citizens, the third one to 26,597.
Totally, up until now, 10,675,649 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,095,524 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,588,915 people - the second dose, 991,210 - the third dose.