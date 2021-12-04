Azerbaijan confirms 1,703 more COVID-19 cases, 2,180 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 593,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 560,999 of them have recovered, and 7,929 people have died. Currently, 24,660 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,211 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,578,401 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 34,841 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,918 citizens, the second one to 5,077 citizens, the third one to 25,846.

Totally, up until now, 10,639,817 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,091,635 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,583,569 people - the second dose, 964,613 - the third dose.