Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code

By Trend

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the Tax Code in the third reading at the plenary session, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

According to the information, the main directions of the proposed changes are to encourage entrepreneurial activity, expand the tax base, reduce the financial and tax burden of the population through social benefits, improve the mechanisms of tax accounting, taxation, and tax control, provide tax incentives to business entities, and others.

One of the proposals to reduce the tax burden of the population through social benefits was the exemption from income tax of material assistance up to 10,000 manat ($5,882), provided to members of martyr families, as well as servicemen with disabilities due to injury during military operations for the freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In continuation of attention and care for this category of citizens, it was proposed to exempt from income tax material assistance up to 10,000 manat ($5,882) provided to individuals belonging to this category, regardless of its intended purpose.

Another proposed change to the Tax Code was an exemption from income tax of up to 10,000 manat ($5,882) provided as a one-time benefit, material assistance to pay for treatment within the country, including surgical operations, as well as up to 40,000 manat ($23,539) provided as material assistance, a lump sum to pay for treatment abroad, including surgical operations.

Since 2001, when the Tax Code came into force, the amount of up to 1,000 manat ($588) from the cost of treatment within the country was exempted from income tax, as well as up to 2,000 manat ($1,177) from the amount of material assistance, benefits for paying for treatment abroad.

Taking into account the rise in costs in the medical field, as well as the existing costs for surgical operations, it was proposed to increase these amounts to 10,000 manat ($5,882) and 40,000 manat ($23,539), respectively.