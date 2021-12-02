Baku awaits cloudy weather

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 3. Southwest wind will follow the northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-7 °C at night, +9-13 in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night and +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

It will be foggy in the country's regions. East wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -8 °C at night and 0 °C and +5 °C in the daytime.