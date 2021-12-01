Several Azerbaijani organizations address citizens on omicron coronavirus variant

By Trend

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Association for Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) issued a joint statement in connection with the omicron coronavirus variant, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

According to the statement, following the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022", the vaccination process continues in stages throughout the country.

"A new variant of the coronavirus (omicron strain), which has recently appeared as a result of mutations, is of serious concern both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new variant of the coronavirus, first detected on November 24, has a higher reinfection rate than previous mutations," the statement says.

According to WHO, the overall global threat associated with the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is assessed as very high. It is expected that information on the infectiousness and potential for spreading the new mutation will become known in the coming days.

"We inform citizens that in order to control the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the health authorities of the republic are monitoring the experience of countries around the world in combating coronavirus mutations, in particular, with the omicron strain. First identified in South Africa, omicron strain was soon found in many countries - the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Czech and Italy," the statement said.

It was also noted in the statement that the analysis of the results of the studies carried out once again showed that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous variants of the virus.

As a result of the active participation of the population in the vaccination process, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable.

"Health authorities urge our citizens, without wasting time, to be vaccinated with a reinforcing (booster) dose of vaccine. We must not forget that in addition to vaccination, it is necessary to observe the rules of a special quarantine regime. Observance of social distance, the use of masks and hand hygiene are the only way to be protected from illness, to return to normal life in the world and in our country, regardless of the variant of the virus," the statement said.