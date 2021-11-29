New deputy ministers of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan appointed

By Trend

Deputy ministers to Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov have been appointed, Trend reports.

By the Orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 29, 2021, Intigam Babayev and Ismayil Ismayilov were relieved of the post of Deputy Ministers of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

By other decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2021, Indira Hajiyeva and Mariana Vasileva were appointed Deputy Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.