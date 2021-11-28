Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 26,530 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,381 citizens, the second one 5,805 citizens and the booster dose – 23,554.

Totally, up until now, 10,486,650 citizens have been vaccinated, 55,074,275 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,559,863 people - the second dose and 852,512 people booster dose.