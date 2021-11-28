TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries

28 November 2021 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,662 new COVID-19 cases, 2,391patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 585,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 551,724 of them have recovered, and 7,807 people have died. Currently, 26,252 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,369 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,521,070 tests have been conducted so far.

