TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan approves boundaries of protected zone of State Reserve of Shusha city

27 November 2021 [11:06] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The boundaries of the protected zone of the State Reserve of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city have been approved.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Article 2.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city" envisages the determination of the boundaries of the protected zone in the territories adjacent to the administrative boundaries of Shusha city and connected with it in the field of natural landscape, history, culture or economy.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/212699.html

Print version

Views: 52

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also