Yashat sends six more war veterans to Turkey for treatment

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during last year's 44-day Karabakh war, continues to send seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment.

Six more veterans - Zohrabli Tabriz, Aliyev Heydar, Rahimov Rashad, Musayev Vadim, Salayev Namiq and Mabudlu Shaban will receive treatment in Turkey.

The foundation will monitor the veterans' treatment until their full recovery.

To date, 150 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 108 of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

The foundation allocated AZN 22.6 million ($13.2M) to improve the living conditions of martyrs' families and wounded servicemen after receiving 5,667 appeals from them, as well as AZN 5.6 million ($3.2M) were allocated to pay for the medical and educational expenses of 2,357 such citizens. The foundation also repaid AZN 3.8 million ($2.2M) in loans following appeals by 1,152 martyrs' family members and disabled war veterans.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of November 25, the foundation has collected over AZN 64.6 million ($38M).