Azerbaijan confirms 1,924 more COVID-19 cases, 1,873 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,924 new COVID-19 cases, 1,873 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 578,627 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 543,200 of them have recovered, and 7,709 people have died. Currently, 27,718 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,584 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,473,157 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 34,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,229 citizens, the second one 6,418 citizens and the booster dose – 23,827.

Totally, up until now, 10, 363,317 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,059,543 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,538,992 people - the second dose and 764,782 people booster dose.