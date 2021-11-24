State, civil society agencies get effective governance training

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has organized a series of awareness-raising training on good governance for state agencies and civil society organizations (CSOs), the ombudsman’s office reported on November 23.

The next training on the topic “Role of the Ombudsman in Promotion of Good Governance and Strengthening Cooperation with CSOs in the Concerned Area”, was organized in Lankaran city, the report added.

The training was arranged at the human rights commissioner's initiative and supported by the German GIZ office in Azerbaijan.

The members of the Jalilabad regional center of the ombudsman’s office, as well as, local state agencies and civil society representatives attended the training.

The expert trainers of the ombudsman’s office Zaur Valimammadli, Rashad Novruzov, Aynur Hamidova, talked about the importance and characteristics of good governance, as well as, the international norms and principles related to the field.

They highlighted issues such as alternative methods, application of the mediation in conflict solution, as well as, the ombudsman’s mandate, application and review procedures, business and human rights, and the right of access to information.

The experts stressed the importance of strengthening the public and CSOs ties and the ombudsman’s role in this respect.

The participants were awarded certificates at the end of the training.