Azerbaijan may discuss issue on budget of State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance - minister

By Trend

The issue of including the budget of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance into the consolidated budget may be discussed in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

“We have achieved the introduction of mandatory health insurance throughout the country this year,” the minister added. “A corresponding decision may be made next year when this system is fully established. It is necessary to thoroughly consider this issue.”