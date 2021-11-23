TODAY.AZ / Society

Deadline for checking income tax returns set within 60 working days

23 November 2021 [11:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The deadline for a desk audit of income tax declarations is set within 60 working days, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Samira Musayeva said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

Musayeva said the proposed amendment to the Tax Code sets a deadline for a desk audit of income tax returns of 60 working days. The amount exempted from income tax for families of martyrs and war invalids increased from 10,000 to 20,000 manats ($5,883 to $11,764).

