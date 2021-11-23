Azerbaijan to consider possible use of Paxlovid, Molnupiravir drugs for COVID-19 patients - expert

By Trend

The drugs against COVID-19 - Paxlovid from Pfizer and Molnupiravir from Merck pharmaceutical company may appear on sale all over the world in the near future, Tayyar Eyvazov, a specialist and expert of Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry, told Trend on Nov. 22 commenting on the possible supply and production of the drugs in the country.

According to Eyvazov, both of them are experimental drugs, and researches in the field of drugs for COVID-19 haven’t yet been completed.

If these drugs prove to be effective and international structures recommend them, then the respective decision can also be made in Azerbaijan, but it’s too early to talk about it, he emphasized.