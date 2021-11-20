Azerbaijan confirms 1,763 more COVID-19 cases, 2,499 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 2,499 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 572,085 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 535,674 of them have recovered, and 7,599 people have died. Currently, 28,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,217 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,431,440 tests have been conducted so far.



