Tree planting held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

By Trend

Tree planting action was held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district in connection with the first anniversary of its liberation from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

According to Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan, visiting the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation, the planting of trees has been completed on the territory of one of the four forest belts, through which the green areas destroyed by the Armenians will be restored in Aghdam.

Huseynov noted that the territory where the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev planted a tree during his visit to Aghdam, has been expanded, and Eldar pines have been planted on it, oak seeds have been sown.

It is noted that members of martyrs' families and volunteers took part in the tree planting action organized by the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Executive Power of the Aghdam district.

It is reported that 2,000 trees have been planted on an area of ??2.5 hectares.