Azerbaijan detains persons who tried to enter liberated territories

By Trend

Two people were detained when trying to enter the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, employees of the Khojavand Regional Police Department stopped a car at a stationary post in the village of Bina.

Alesker Makhmudov and Shamistan Suleymanov did not have the appropriate permits to visit the liberated territories, so they were detained.

The fact is being investigated in the Khojavand Regional Police Department.