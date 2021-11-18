Vaccination - one of greatest achievements of last century - deputy minister

By Trend

Some of the greatest achievements of the last century have been vaccination and the reduction of child and maternal mortality, Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Rahim Aliyev said at the V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, many diseases are detected in childhood.

“We try to prevent disability among children with timely treatment, as well as cases of death. Vaccinations are given in childhood to protect the body from diseases such as measles, tuberculosis, diphtheria, etc. In 2019, WHO research revealed that people are suspicious of vaccines. However, thanks to the dissemination of public information, this mistrust was overcome. Experience has proven that vaccines protect the body from infectious diseases,” he said.

The deputy minister also said an increase in the level of development of a culture of health among citizens of the country over the recent period, noting that this issue is being given more attention than before.