Azerbaijan determines state duty for registration of cars based on engine size

By Trend

Amount of state duty for registration of cars was determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing amendment to the law “On state duty” discussed at the parliament’s plenary session on Nov. 17.

In accordance with the amendment, the amount of state duties for accounting and temporary registration, as well as state registration of vehicles will be changed.

Besides, the amount of some state duties will be determined by law instead of a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

If the volume of the car's engine is up to 2,000 cubic centimeters, then a state duty of five gapiks (2.9 cents) will be charged for each cubic centimeter of the engine; if this volume is 3,000 cubic centimeters - 100 manat ($58.8) + 10 gapiks (5.8 cents) for each cubic centimeter (from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters of the engine); 4,000 cubic centimeters - 200 manat ($117.6) + 20 gapiks for each cubic centimeter (from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters of the engine).

The amendments were put up for voting and adopted in the first reading.