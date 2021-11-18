Some 2,200 Karabakh war veterans assigned disability, social benefits

By Azernews

Some 2,200 veterans of the Second Karabakh War have been assigned disability and relevant social benefits, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry has reported.

The State Agency for Medical and Social Expert Assessment and Rehabilitation under the ministry works in this area, together with the corresponding agencies. Documentary work is being done to assess the disability of servicemen who were wounded in the war.

Initially, a document establishing a link between injury or illness with military service from the defence, justice ministries, military medical commissions of the Internal Troops and the State Border Service, and a referral from a medical institution (form 88) for assigning disability and social benefits, are entered into the electronic system.

After the prompt registration of documents, the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation assesses the disability. Then the electronic system assigns the corresponding social benefits to the persons of the above-named category.

2,904 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed forces were killed in the Second Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions in 2020. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

It should be noted that the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. It plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.