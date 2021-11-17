Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control – health ministry

By Trend

Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is under control, specialist and expert of the Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, speaking on the topic "COVID-19" live on Instagram, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

According to Eyvazov, the introduction of the third (booster) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is important to strengthen immunity.

"During the research, it was found that people over 50 years old with the immunity acquired as a result of vaccination, especially those with chronic diseases, is weakening. Therefore, the only way to strengthen it is the introduction of a booster dose. This practice is used in most countries. We urge citizens to be vaccinated with the third (booster) dose," Eyvazov said.