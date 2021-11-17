Coverage of self-employment program greatly expands in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The coverage of the self-employment program expanded by 13.6 times in Azerbaijan in 2021 compared to 2017 when the implementation of the self-employment program was launched, the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency said on Nov. 17 in response to Trend news agency’s request.

Some 16,000 people are planned to be attracted to the program by the end of this year.

Thus, 13,061 people were involved in the program over the past period of the current year, more than 7,000 of whom were provided with assets to create their own business.

The production facilities have been created in 14 types of economic activity, namely, flour production, tailoring workshop, beekeeping farms, auto repair centers, beauty salons, photo studios, etc. within the program.

When recruiting for the self-employment program, preference is given to the individuals receiving targeted state social assistance, disabled people, those who have been registered as unemployed for more than one year, people who have less than two years until retirement age, unemployed people released from prison.