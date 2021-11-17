Country registers 2,025 new COVID-19 cases, 2,267 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,025 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 17.

Some 2,267 patients have recovered and 22 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 565,965 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 528,105 patients have recovered, 7,524 people have died. Currently, 30,336 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,127 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,392,281 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,165,834 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 33,784 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.