Country registers 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, 2,178 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,015 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 16.

Some 2,178 patients have recovered and 31 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 563,940 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 525,838 patients have recovered, 7,502 people have died. Currently, 30,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,035 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,380,154 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,132,050 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 39,287 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.