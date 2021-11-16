TODAY.AZ / Society

Quarantine toughening not planned in Azerbaijan - Health Ministry

16 November 2021 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

There are no plans to toughen the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters on Nov. 16, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers hasn’t received applications to impose restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the introduction of restrictions isn’t planned yet, because the situation with the coronavirus is under control.

"Currently, no additional measures are envisaged," added the official.

