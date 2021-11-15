Azerbaijani police seize over 68kg drug, psychotropic substances

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Interior Ministry’s main department to combat drug trafficking has seized 68 kilograms of drug and 790 methadone pills as part of its operations, Trend has reported.

The department continues its operations to detain members of organized groups involved in the illicit trafficking and smuggling of drugs and psychotropic substances, the report added.

A total of about 39 kg drugs, including 16 kg heroin, 2 kg of opium, 20 kg methamphetamine, two electronic scales, 400 banned methadone pills and plastic bank cards used for drug sale were seized in the operation held in Baku's Garadagh district.

Other members of the international drug network Abil Mammadov, Mushfig Ismayilov and Vugar Guliyev were detained in two different operations in Baku.

Some 645 gr heroin, 125 gr methamphetamine, 1.3 kg heroin, 1.4 kg opium, 7 kg marijuana, 1.4 kg methamphetamine and an electronic scale used in drug trafficking were taken from the group members.

Moreover, 4.8 kg grams of heroin and 1 .6 kg methamphetamine were found on Mushfig Ismayilov and Vugar Guliyev, as well as in their house in Amirjan settlement.

It should be noted that the operations revealed that the abovementioned people served as couriers for drug traffickers trying to smuggle drugs from Asia to Europe, the report added.

As a result of the other operations against drug dealers in other districts of the capital, Otkem Piriyev, Rafael Khalilov, Elshan Babayev, Ayaz Hasanov, Shahbaz Babayev, Sadig Mammadov and Nijat Abdullayev were detained.

Over 2 kg heroin, 3.6 kg opium, methamphetamine, 300 methadone pills and two electronic scales have been found and taken from the group members.

In operations held in Absheron region, overall 1.6 kg of various drugs, 70 methadone pills, as well as electronic scales, cash from the sale of drugs and bank cards were found and taken from Mushfig Isayev, Jeyhuna Guliyeva, Araz Agayev, Shalala Abbasova and Aziz Rajabov.

Overall, 4kg f various drugs, electronic scales and 20 methadone pills were seized during the operations conducted by the Interior Ministry regional departments in Agdash, Lankaran, Astara and Gazakh.

Criminal procedures have been launched against the 21 detainees.

The Interior Ministry called on citizens, especially social network users and public activists to contribute to the fight against drug trafficking and anti-drug propaganda.



