Country registers 2,422 new COVID-19 cases, 2,181 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,422 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 14.

Some 2,181 patients have recovered and 29 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 560,853 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 522,431 patients have recovered, 7,445 people have died. Currently, 30,977 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,807 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,360,316 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,092,423 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,231 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.