Foggy weather expected in regions

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 13. Southwest wind will blow.

The air temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm to 767 mm Hg. Relative air humidity will make 60-70 percent.

Foggy and rainless weather is expected in the regions. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 1-5 ° C at night, 10-15 ° C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 ° C at night, 0-5 ° C in the daytime.