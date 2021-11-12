Country registers 1,774 new COVID-19 cases, 2,365 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,774 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 11.

Some 2,365 patients have recovered and 30 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 554,096 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 516,013 patients have recovered, 7,372 people have died. Currently, 30,711 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,350 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,321,217 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,983,606 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 42,265 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.