Young people from OIC countries at the “Victory Fair”

The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum - Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC) organized a visit of OIC member states’ representatives living and studying in Azerbaijan to the “Victory” Fair of “YASHAT” Foundation.

The main purpose of the visit was to show foreign students the results of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, as well as contribute to the spreading of gained impressions within the OIC space.

Young people from 15 OIC countries were informed that by the decree of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated December 8, 2020, the “YASHAT” Foundation was established. The main goal of the Foundation is to create a platform for implementation of civil society initiatives, providing additional support to the measures, carried out by the state in the field of social protection of martyrs’ families and persons with disabilities, identified as a result of military operations, as well as ensuring transparency, accountability and public control in this sphere.

The Fair, covering October 29 - November 9, is held on the theme “In the Footsteps of Karabakh Heroes”. The funds to be received from the Fair will be donated to the “YASHAT” Foundation to support the people wounded as a result of protection Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and families of martyrs.