TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainy weather expected on Thursday

10 November 2021 [16:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 11. Strong north-west wind will blow. 

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported. 

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent. 

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify at times.

The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, it will be -3-2 °C at night, and +2-6 °C in the daytime. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/212022.html

Print version

Views: 170

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also