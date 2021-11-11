Rainy weather expected on Thursday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 11. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify at times.

The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, it will be -3-2 °C at night, and +2-6 °C in the daytime. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.