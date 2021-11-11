Rainy weather expected on Thursday

|
By Laman Ismayilova
Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 11. Strong north-west wind will blow.
The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.
In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime.
Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.
Rainy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify at times.
The temperature will be +3-7 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime.
In the mountains, it will be -3-2 °C at night, and +2-6 °C in the daytime. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.