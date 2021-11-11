Shusha provided with optical telecommunications services

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Enterprises and residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Shusha city have been provided with optical telecommunications services by Aztelecom LLC, operating under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

A bakery, which is the first manufacturing facility in the city, has already been connected to these services.

Currently, residents and guests of Shusha city can access broadband internet services at a speed of 30 Mb/s.

It was noted that the modern telecommunications infrastructure in liberated Shusha city is built on the basis of GPON technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network).

The optical network with a capacity of 1000 numbers, built according to modern standards by Azetelecom, guarantees high-speed data transmission and stable internet.

Aztelecom LLC will continue to take the necessary measures to provide sustainable and uninterrupted telecommunication services as part of restoration and reconstruction work in Shusha city.

The Digital Development and Transport Ministry will gradually and systematically introduce all new generation telecommunication technologies on the liberated territories in line with the country's digital transformation policy.

Earlier it was reported that the heat supply system of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city is ready for winter.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

President Ilham Aliyev in one of his interviews stated that a new housing complex for 25 houses will be built within a year, a maximum of one and a half years, and it will be possible already to return people to Shusha.

From December 31, 2020, TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Shusha and Khankandi cities, Khojali (Khojaly), Aghdam and Barda regions, as well as surrounding settlements.

Shops, bakeries, dental offices are already operating there. In addition, ATMs of different banks have been installed. In early May, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone of a new mosque and a school in Shusha and also inaugurated 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation, the newly-renovated Khari Bulbul hotel, and a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the hotel.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.