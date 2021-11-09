TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

09 November 2021 [17:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Some 11,197 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2069 citizens, the second one 3,376 citizens and the booster dose - 5,752.

Totally, up until now, 9, 928,938 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,999,583 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,438,477 people - the second dose and 490,878 people booster dose.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/211992.html

Print version

Views: 134

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also