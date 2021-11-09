Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 11,197 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2069 citizens, the second one 3,376 citizens and the booster dose - 5,752.

Totally, up until now, 9, 928,938 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,999,583 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,438,477 people - the second dose and 490,878 people booster dose.