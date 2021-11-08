Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend





Some 32,940 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,972 citizens, the second one to 8,449 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 19,519 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,917,548 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,997,506 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,435,080 - the second dose, and 484,962 people - the booster dose.