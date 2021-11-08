Spectacular classic cars parade held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular classic cars parade has been held in Baku on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The cars produced before 1980 were involved in the procession, which started from the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The cortege of classic cars aroused great interest among Baku residents and the guests of the city.

The event was co-organized by Vintage Garage and Classic Car Club with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

The historical value of the classic cars increases year by year.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) hosted classic cars parade that also featured a competition of classic costumes, which was also met with great enthusiasm by visitors.

November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day in accordance with the order "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.



