NASA awards Azerbaijani schoolgirl

Young people can bring a fresh perspective and a different way of thinking to any business. Youth is considered the driving force in society.

Over the past years, the young talents in Azerbaijan have achieved major successes in many areas, including culture and arts.

Their achievements were highly appreciated at the international level.

NASA has recently awarded an international certificate to an Azerbaijani schoolgirl residing in the United States.

Sevda Mammadova's painting reached the final of the contest as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.

The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design authentic research for the ISS National Lab.

Sevda Mammadova was selected among 23,117 students. Her painting now decorates the clothes of the astronauts participating in the 13th mission of the International Space Center.

The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) was launched in June 2010 by the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education (NCESSE).

Each participating community, generally a city or town has its own competition with multiple student teams.

Students can design experiments in diverse fields, including seed germination, crystal growth, physiology and life cycles of microorganisms, etc.



