Azerbaijan makes announcement regarding heating tariffs

By Trend

Heating tariffs in Azerbaijan won’t increase, Rafig Aliyev, head of department at Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, told Trend on Nov. 3.

Aliyev reminded that the current tariff for heating one square meter of living space for subscribers from the population category is 15 gapiks (8.8 cents), for other categories - 25 gapiks (14.7 cents), and the cost of 1 Gcal of heat is 30 manat ($17.6).

The heating season in the country began on November 1 in the mountainous and foothill districts. In other districts and Baku, the heating season will begin on November 15.