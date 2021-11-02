Intermittent rain expected tomorrow

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be cloudy in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 3. Mild north wind will blow.

Rainy weather is expected in some parts of the Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-13 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, and +16-18 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Intermittent showers are expected in the country's regions tomorrow. Torrential rains are expected in some regions. Snow may fall in mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-12 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-2 °C at night, and +5-10 °C in the daytime.