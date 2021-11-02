Azerbaijan confirms 1,200 more COVID-19 cases, 1,174 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 1,174 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 532,570 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 495,353 of them have recovered, and 7,101 people have died. Currently, 30,116 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,161 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,202,697 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 263 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 202 citizens, and the second one to 61 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,661,131 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,258,620 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,402,511 people - the second dose.