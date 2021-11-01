Cloudy weather expected in capital

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 2. Southwest wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 11-13 °C at night, 16-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will 11-13 °C at night, 16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 6-11°C at night and 16-21°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-4 °C at night, 0-5 °C in the daytime.