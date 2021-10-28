Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be cloudy in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 29.

Drizzle is forecasted in the morning. Ecologists predict rainfall in the evening. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +9-11 °C at night, +14-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +9-11 °C at night, and +14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain will fall in some areas. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °Cat night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, and 0-4 °C in the daytime.