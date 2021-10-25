Country registers 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 628 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,477 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 25.

Some 628 patients have recovered and 21 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 517,802 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 485,232 patients have recovered, 6,915 people have died. Currently, 26,655 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,183 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,117,481 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,383,669 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,060,409 citizens, and the second one to 4,323,260 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 366 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.