Azerbaijan confirms 2,036 more COVID-19 cases, 1,045 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,036 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 516,325 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 484,604 of them have recovered, and 6,894 people have died. Currently, 24,827 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,325 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,108,298 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 29,559 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 17,011 citizens, and the second one to 12,548 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,383,303 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,060,158 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,323,145 people - the second dose.