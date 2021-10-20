Country registers 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 1,010 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 2,303 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 20.

Some 1,010 patients have recovered and 16 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 507,857 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 480,685 patients have recovered, 6,809 people have died. Currently, 20,363 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,075 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,056,819 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,257,472 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,991,242 citizens, and the second one to 4,266,230 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 31,389 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.